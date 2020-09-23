Photo | Rafael dos Anjos reinventing himself for another run at UFC gold

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos is reinventing himself ahead of another push to try and claim a UFC championship.

Dos Anjos is a popular figure within the mixed martial arts community and is known as a true legend of the game. However, with his 36th birthday coming up next month, some believe that his time as an elite fighter is coming to an end.

Alas, dos Anjos seems to take exception to that, as he continues to prepare for his proposed UFC 254 showdown against Islam Makhachev.

Reinvent yourself 👊🏼💥👊🏼💥

I’m coming for that gold. pic.twitter.com/ykPjfwztGs — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) September 23, 2020

“Reinvent yourself,” dos Anjos wrote on Instagram this week. “I’m coming for that gold.”

Dos Anjos will be returning to action at his former weight class of 155 pounds where he captured the UFC Lightweight Championship back in 2015. Still, he’s keeping an eye on what’s happening at 170, which is why he was able to provide an interesting insight into what he believes will happen when Kamaru Usman defends the UFC Welterweight Championship against Gilbert Burns later this year.

“I’ve known Gilbert since like first grade,” Burns told MMA Junkie. “I was his older brother’s best friend. We were in like second grade, and Gilbert was in first grade. I’ve known Gilbert for so many years him and his brothers, and he’s a great guy. I like him a lot.

“I think he’s very motivated,” dos Anjos added. “One thing I can be sure: He’s motivated. I think since he and Kamaru, they trained a lot together in the past, I think he has a big chance. I’ll put my money on Gilbert, because I feel like he’s on his time, and he feels like he got a chance for the title, and I’m sure he’s going to go with everything.”

If dos Anjos is serious about mounting another push for the title then he’ll need to put some of his more recent disappointments behind him. The Brazilian has lost four of his last five fights with his latest victory coming against Kevin Lee in May 2019.

Makhachev is a dangerous man and is more than capable of pulling off the victory when the two meet next month but in equal measure, it’s foolish to underestimate someone as savvy and talented as Rafael dos Anjos.