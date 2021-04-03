Photo | Marvin Vettori is absolutely shredded for his UFC on ABC 2 fight with Kevin Holland

Perennial middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is looking absolutely shredded ahead of his UFC on ABC 2 fight with Kevin Holland.

Vettori (16-4-1 MMA) and Holland (21-6 MMA) are set to square off in the headliner of next weekend’s UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

Marvin Vettori was initially slated to face Darren Till at the event, however, the Liverpool native was forced to pullout of the contest after suffering a broken collarbone in training.

Thankfully, Kevin Holland agreed to step up on short-notice to keep ‘The Italian Dream’ on the fight card.

Vettori will enter UFC on ABC 2 sporting a four-fight win streak, his latest being an impressive unanimous decision win over Jack Hermansson in December. The Italian’s last loss came at the hands of reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori by split-decision.

Knowing that an impressive victory over ‘Trailblazer’ could earn him a second crack at ‘Stylebender’, Marvin Vettori has clearly put the work in for this fight camp.

As seen below courtesy of @ttuusemma on Twitter, ‘The Italian Dream’ is absolutely shredded for next weekend’s high stakes collision with Kevin Holland.

As for Vettori’s soon to be opponent in Kevin Holland, ‘Trailblazer’ will be looking to rebound from his recent disappointing loss to Derek Brunson. That setback snapped a five-fight winning streak for the 28-year-old, which had included a viscous knockout of Jacare Souza.

In addition to Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland, UFC on ABC 2 also features the return of women’s strawweight standout Mackenzie Dern who is set to meet Nina Ansaroff on the evenings main card.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, next Saturday’s UFC event also features a key featherweight contest between Sodiq Yusuff and Arnold Allen.

Who are you predicting to emerge victorious when Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland collide in the main event of UFC on ABC 2? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!