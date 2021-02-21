Photo | “Jacked” Conor McGregor looks huge in new social media photo

UFC superstar Conor McGregor looks huge in a new social media photo, with the Irishman calling himself “jacked” as he showed off his arms.

McGregor is coming off of a particularly devastating KO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Despite being a big favorite heading into the fight, McGregor was brutally knocked out in the second round. In the weeks since, we have heard from both McGregor and Poirier about a potential rematch, which is certainly a possibility later this year. If the fight is to take place, most think it will happen in the UFC lightweight division. But based on the new Instagram photo he posted, McGregor looks like he’s jumped a couple of weight classes up.

Get jacked and get it back! @mcgregorfast

Despite losing to Poirier, McGregor is still one of the biggest superstars in the game, so he will surely be in line for a big-name opponent in his return to the Octagon, presumably later this year. A trilogy fight with Poirier seems to make the most sense, particularly with the vacant lightweight title on the line. Of course, there are a number of other lightweights who would be intriguing matchups for McGregor, including someone like Tony Ferguson. Or he could always move up to welterweight for even more new and exciting matchups there.

If I had to take a guess, it would be on McGregor taking on Poirier next. But as these last couple of months have shown us in MMA, matchups can pop up from out of nowhere at any time. Although it seems like both fighters like that matchup, the UFC has not made it official yet. In the meantime, McGregor will continue to wait and see what the UFC does.

Who do you think Conor McGregor fights in his return to the Octagon?