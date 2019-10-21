Conor McGregor to hold press conference in Moscow

Conor McGregor is headed to Russia.

This Thursday, the former two-division UFC champion will touch down in the capital city of Moscow for a press conference in partnership with Parimatch, a sports betting outfit he works with.

This news was released by Russian outlet Tass.

“McGregor will meet with reporters on October 24,” the initial Tass release stated (via The Mac Life). “This is the first such event involving McGregor in Russia.”

“Perhaps he will make statements about his imminent return to the Octagon.”

Russia is an interesting choice for McGregor’s press conference. While the Irishman has always been very popular in the country, it’s also the homeland of his chief rival, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While speculation that this press conference could have something to do with McGregor’s next fight is already running rampant, it’s more likely that it’s related to his popular Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, which will soon hit shelves in Russia.

Conor McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was defeated by Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the lightweight title. McGregor lost this fight via fourth-round TKO.

Since then, he’s been linked to a fight with a host of top fighters, including Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Frankie Edgar. He’s also repeatedly called for a rematch with Nurmagomedov, and even suggested the fight could occur in Moscow — which of course adds some intrigue to his imminent press conference in the city.

