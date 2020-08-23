Photo | Colby Covington throws “Soy Jones Jr.” Tyron Woodley a retirement party

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington took another shot at his rival Tyron Woodley before their fight coming up in September.

The UFC made it official this weekend that Covington and Woodley will throw down on September 19. The two will meet in a five-round main event at a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas. For these two rivals who have been champing at the bit to punch each other in the face for the last few years, this matchup has been a long time coming, to say the least.

With the fight just a few weeks away, the trash talk between these two is just starting to ramp up. On Sunday, Covington took to his social media to take another shot at Woodley, who he calls “Soy Jones Jr.” Check out Covington’s Instagram below.

Colby Covington: It’s Sunday Funday! Were out here throwing Soy Jones Jr an early retirement party before I send his fight career to the same place as his rap career: 6. Feet. Deep. #AmericasChamp #PeoplesChamp #USA #StarsAndStripesForever #AmericanDream

With the fight coming up next month, you can expect both Covington and Woodley to provide the sort of trash talk that makes fans excited for a fight. Covington is one of the top trash talkers in the game while Woodley is known for being witty himself. With these two clearly not liking each other at all, fans can expect both men to continue taking these kinds of shots against each other for the foreseeable future.

How excited are you for Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley?