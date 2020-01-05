Petr Yan slams Henry Cejudo after ‘Triple C’ suggests Jose Aldo is next

Top contender Petr Yan called UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo a clown and suggested that he vacate his 135lbs title.

Yan has been gunning for Cejudo and the UFC bantamweight title ever since he knocked out Urijah Faber in devastating fashion at UFC 245. It was a huge breakthrough win for Yan, who knocked out a legend on one of the biggest UFC cards of the year, improving his UFC record to 6-0 in the process.

On the same card, Aldo lost a controversial split decision to Marlon Moraes, though many including UFC president Dana White believed that Aldo should have got his hand raised. Cejudo also thought that Aldo won the fight and has urged White to give him the next crack at the UFC bantamweight title.

That hasn’t sat well with Yan, who has been going after Cejudo on social media in the weeks since. In his latest message to the champ, Yan called Cejudo a “clown” and suggested that if he wants to fight Aldo that he might as well vacate his belt.

Here’s what Yan wrote on his Twitter.

Clown you are the one who obssesed with Aldo 🤦🏻‍♂️ Vacate the belt and I will be merciful to you — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 5, 2020

It remains to be seen who the UFC will end up giving the next title shot against Cejudo, but at this point, it seems like a two-man race between Yan and Aldo.

If it’s based solely on merit, then it should be Yan, who has a long win streak and is much more accomplished at 135lbs. If it’s Aldo, it’s because he’s a bigger name and a legend of the sport. With Cejudo returning to the Octagon in the next few months, expect his next opponent to be announced pretty soon.

Do you think the UFC will end up booking Petr Yan against Henry Cejudo or will Jose Aldo get the title shot instead?