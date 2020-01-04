Henry Cejudo fires back at Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, confirms who is next to bend the knee

Henry Cejudo has responded to Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling following a plethora of callouts from the top ranked bantamweight contenders.

The UFC’s current bantamweight champion, Cejudo, is currently awaiting his next assignment but has been campaigning for a fight with former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo.

‘Triple C’s’ future aspirations have not sat well with surging bantamweight contenders Petr Yan (14-1 MMA) and Aljamain Sterling (18-3 MMA).

Both Yan and Sterling believe they are worthy of the next shot at UFC bantamweight gold.

The 26-year-old Russian, Yan, is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak, with seven of those nine victories coming under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238.

Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan kicked off the New Year by sending the following message towards Henry Cejudo.

“Fans are tired of his antics, more people will pay to see his ass getting knocked out by me, than watching him fight someone on the losing streak..”

Most recently it was Sterling who took to Twitter with a subtle jab at ‘Triple C’.

“UFC hey can you guys help me out with this recertification thing. I need to make sure Henry Cejudo is getting the message from the NEW Messenger in town! Thanks in advance.”

The former Olympic Gold medalist, Cejudo, would respond to Yan and Sterling earlier this afternoon while seemingly confirming that he is fighting Jose Aldo next.

Since you and that ugly Russian are so obsessed with me. Why don’t you guys have a make out session 💋 and winner has the honor to bend the knee to King Triple C! P.s stop licking those ashy lips playboy. @josealdojunior is next to bend the knee! 🥇🥇🥇 https://t.co/JMH7jgWw0p — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 4, 2020

Jose Aldo (28-6 MMA) made his bantamweight debut at last month’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas in a bout with Marlon Moraes. The Brazilian legend would ultimately lose the contest by way of judges split-decision. Many fans and analysts disagreed with the ruling and Henry Cejudo was no different.

The reigning UFC bantamweight champion not only believes Aldo won the fight with Moraes, he considers Jose to be the biggest threat at 135-pounds.

UFC President Dana White has also expressed his interest in making a fight between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo, so do not be surprised if we get an official announcement in the coming weeks.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 4, 2020