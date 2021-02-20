Petr Yan sends a video to Aljamain Sterling showcasing what is to come at UFC 259

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan sent top contender Aljamain Sterling a video of what he is preparing to do to him at UFC 259.

Yan and Sterling will mix it up on March 6 when the two meet in the co-main event of UFC 259. The two bantamweight stars have been chatty with each other on social media in the buildup to this fight, which has been entertaining for fans to watch. In March, they will finally be able to get their hands on each other at UFC 259. In a video that Yan sent to Sterling posted on his social media, he showed “Funk Master” a taste of what’s to come.

Aljo is fucked 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mlVW0NRgPp — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) February 20, 2021

Yan looks to be in top form as the fight with Sterling is just two weeks away now. The Russian looked sharp with his ground and pound in the video, something he will look to do in the cage when he meets Sterling. In Yan’s last fight, he took former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo to the floor and beat him to a pulp in the fifth round of their fight. Sterling will be looking to stop that from happening next month when the two fight. Although Sterling probably doesn’t mind going to the ground with Yan since he has such a potent submission game, no one would want Yan to be on top of them raining down blows.

As for the betting odds for this fight, Yan opened as a small favorite at the sportsbooks for this fight over Sterling. The line has held steady thus far but betting action figures to pick up next month when the card takes place. Between Yan’s striking and ground and pound and Sterling’s submissions and improved standout, this should be a fascinating fight.

How excited are you for Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling to settle their beef at UFC 259?