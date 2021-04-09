Petr Yan sends a message to Aljamain Sterling: “Your ass is getting stripped p*ssy”

UFC bantamweight contender Petr Yan sent a message to his rival Aljamain Sterling, telling him that “your ass is getting stripped p*ssy.”

Yan and Sterling met last month at UFC 259 and their fight ended in controversy, after Yan landed an illegal knee late in the fourth round that caused the fight to be ruled a DQ win for Sterling. For the past month, these two rivals have been going back-and-forth with each other on social media. They did so again on Thursday when Yan took a shot at Sterling for potentially needing nine more months to recover. Sterling apparently told the UFC that he is not ready to defend his belt anytime soon and Yan isn’t having any of it.

When? In 2023? Just admit you are terrified to enter the octagon with me again. Your ass is getting stripped p*ssy

The guy laughing stock has the belt. You fought your first Top 5 opponent and were to stupid to win, even with a fatigue advantage. I can’t wait to slap the sh*t outta you

Just strip this laughing stock from the title

The way the fight between Yan and Sterling ended at UFC 260 left a lot of fans up in arms about the way these sort of situations with DQs in title fights should be handled in the future. It is true that Yan momentarily broke the rules and it cost him his title. But at this point, it looks like the division is going to be on hiatus for the rest of the year if Sterling is truly out. And if that happens, maybe the UFC does give thought to an interim belt. Stripping Sterling seems like a last resort, but crazier things have happened in MMA.

How bad do you want to see the rematch between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling?