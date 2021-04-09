Georges St-Pierre explains why the gym is “one of the happiest places and the saddest places” he can go

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre explained why being in the gym is “one of the happiest places and the saddest places” he can go.

St-Pierre has often spoken about his love-hate relationship with MMA. The legend has admitted that the feeling of winning and the riches that come with it were always a draw for him, but he also has spoken very openly about how much stress there is involved with it. Another thing that bothers GSP is the way dreams are made and broken in the gym. Every time he goes to the gym it’s good that he gets to train but it’s hard for GSP at times.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, GSP explained why the gym is the happiest and saddest place to go. For GSP, he loves the training, but it’s hard for him to tell fighters honestly that they aren’t good enough. He tries his best to give good advice, but for some fighters, GSP believes they shouldn’t even be fighting again.

“One of the happiest places for me to go and the saddest places for me to go is the gym, when I go train at the gym. It’s the happiest place for me to go because I can practice the sport I love, because I love training, I love the science of fighting,” St-Pierre said.

“And it’s very sad, too, because after training, there’s always some guys that come to me because they seek some advice,” GSP said. “And I always give them advice regarding fighting. But a lot of them, my advice for them would be, ‘Hey bro, you should hang up your gloves and find a real job. Because I’ve seen this movie, and it’s not a good ending, my friend.’ But if I tell them the truth, they get mad at me. (They say) ‘He’s jealous and he’s arrogant.’ I tell my real friends that when it’s time to hang up the gloves, I’ll tell them the truth.”

