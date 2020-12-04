Khabib Nurmagomedov lays out plans to create UFC feeder league

Undefeated lightweight star Khabib Nurmagomedov is hoping to create a feeder league for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Nurmagomedov, who still holds the UFC lightweight title despite retiring in October, recently partook in a press conference in Moscow to announce that he purchased Dagestani MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship, and rebranded it Eagle Fighting Championship.

Speaking at the press conference, Nurmagomedov shared his hopes of working out a deal with the UFC, wherein EFC champions will earn UFC contracts after a certain number of successful title defenses.

“I wanted to discuss the number of title defenses an EFC fighter needs to get into the UFC,” Nurmagomedov said (via MMA Junkie). “When we sign fighters, we would like the organization to follow them into the UFC. For example, a guy signs for six fights. If he wins and defends his title a few times we’ll get him a UFC contract. Then, after he signs, we’ll handle his affairs.

“It’s no secret everyone wants to get into the UFC,” Nurmagomedov added. “Other promotions want their fighters to stay. I don’t want that. I want EFC to be a launchpad into the world stage. We need at least 10 years to be better than UFC, so we don’t have those goals.

“A 23-year-old fighter can have six to seven fights, win the title and defend it, then sign with the UFC in just two years,” Nurmagomedov continued. “That’s a more realistic short-term goal than looking ahead 10-12 years just for a chance to become the best promotion in the world. But we do aim to become one of the best in the world.”

Nurmagomedov also hopes EFC will broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

“I had this offer to Dana White,” Nurmagomedov said. “I wanted to make a contract with UC Fight Pass to broadcast EFC fights there,” he said. “Kind of like their contract with M-1, but a bit different.”

What do you think of these big plans from Khabib Nurmagomedov?