Petr Yan on Aljamain Sterling rematch being pushed back to UFC 273: “UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline”

Petr Yan has given his thoughts on why his rematch with Aljamain Sterling was moved back to UFC 273 from UFC 272.

This April, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling will collide with the UFC bantamweight championship on the line. They had initially been scheduled to meet at UFC 272 one month prior as the co-main event behind Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway. Alas, after Holloway had to pull out through injury, UFC opted to change things up by booking Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie and Sterling vs Yan for UFC 273.

Many have wondered why the 135-pound title bout has also moved to UFC 273, with former champion Petr Yan having his own theory.

Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event. https://t.co/aPG3WECd5m — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 12, 2022

Actually we were told that the fight was moved to April 9 so they could have a backup ready when you pull out again bitch https://t.co/EOwH9agRm2 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 12, 2022

While there’s every chance these two are simply trying to antagonize one another in the name of building hype for their fight, it does seem as if there’s some genuine animosity between them.

Fans would’ve had to wait over a year to see the rematch from UFC 259 to UFC 273 by the time April rolls around, and regardless of the reason for UFC pushing things back, we expect both individuals to come out swinging in the name of being crowned the one true bantamweight king.

