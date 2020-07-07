Pedro Munhoz tests positive for COVID-19, fight against Frankie Edgar cancelled

Pedro Munhoz has tested positive for COVID-19 and his fight against Frankie Edgar is cancelled.

Journalist, Raul Lopez was first to report the news, which was later confirmed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

I’ve been told that Pedro Munhoz tests positive for COVID-19. He was supposed to fight against Frankie Edgar on July 15 in #UFCFightNight172#UFC #COVIDー19 — Raul Lopez (@RaulMMAFusion) July 6, 2020

Helwani later added that the UFC is looking to find a replacement, meaning Edgar may still compete on July 15.

Update: I’m told the UFC is in fact trying to find a replacement for Edgar. Obviously there are hurdles with the travel and testing but that is the current plan, so perhaps he finally gets to make his 135 debut after all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 6, 2020

Frankie Edgar was scheduled to make his bantamweight debut in a bout that was set to serve as the co-main event. The former UFC lightweight champion is on a two-fight losing streak where last time out he suffered a TKO loss to Korean Zombie on short notice in the main event of UFC Busan. Before that, he dropped a decision to Max Holloway at UFC 240 for the featherweight title.

This is Edgar’s second fight scheduled for his bantamweight debut which has been canceled. He was supposed to make his debut in January against Cory Sandhagen, but Edgar took to Zombie fight on short notice instead.

Pedro Munhoz, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since UFC 238 where he lost a decision to Aljamain Sterling. Before that, he scored an upset knockout win over Cody Garbrandt to extend his winning streak to three.

It is obviously disappointing news that Munhoz tested positive. The hope is he fully recovers and can fight again soon. As for Edgar, it is uncertain who he will fight but bantamweights like Marlon Vera have put his name in the hat.

What do you make of Pedro Munhoz testing positive for COVID-19?