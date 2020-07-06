Kamaru Usman says he will “ragdoll” Jorge Masvidal, plans to take BMF belt home with him

Kamaru Usman says he will be bringing the welterweight title and the BMF title home with him this weekend.

In the main event of UFC 251, Usman will look to defend his 170-pound strap when he battles Jorge Masvidal who took this fight on short notice. It is a very intriguing matchup, but for “The Nigerian Nightmare” he says nothing changes going from Burns to Masvidal.

“It’s just a minor change. At the end of the day, when you’re in training camp, and you train the way that I train, you see no face at the end you see no face. When I cross into that Octagon, I have to turn on the Nigerian nightmare and leave Kamaru Usman on the outside. And, so I see no face by the time I’m in there anyway,” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “Now it’s a little extra push to go in there and really do some damage. It didn’t make no difference, at the end of the day, when it comes to competing because this is a competition, there is no better than me right now. I’m the best competitor in that division. That is why I’m the king of the division, so when it comes time to go in there and compete, I will do my job.”

Usman enters this fight as a sizeable favorite while the champ says he will dominate the scrap however he wants to. Whether it be in the standup or wrestling, he knows he is better.

So, for the champ, he says he plans to ragdoll Masvidal en route to defending his belt and taking the BMF title as well.

“That’s my sh*t, absolutely. They’re saying it’s a BMF, they’re really considering this a real title, kind of an interim thing or whatever. They’re really considering this a title. So you know, yes after I go out there and beat his ass and ragdoll him, that sh*t is coming home with me so I can throw it in my closet.”

Do you think Kamaru Usman will be able to ragdoll Jorge Masvidal as he says?