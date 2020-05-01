Pearl Gonzalez fires back after Curtis Blaydes criticizes female fighters

Pearl Gonzalez has some choice words for her fellow Chicagoan, top UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

On Thursday, Blaydes drummed up some controversy by suggesting that some female fighters are given preferential treatment based on their looks, rather than their athletic accomplishments.

“I’m a girl dad so lemme make this clear I’m not against female athletes getting publicity and media push and love from fans when it’s deserved and earned thru legitimate hard work and grinding,” Blaydes wrote on Facebook. “My issue is why do so many female athletes complain and gripe about being overly sexualized by fans/media but then at the same time many of them are profiting off said sexualization thru media endorsements, high profile placement on fight cards, and overall popularity which leads to many other financial opportunities.

“I don’t hate hustling either like if that’s how a female wants to pay her bills thru her body which is what many strippers do and i have no problem with either hustle but you can’t live life that way and expect to garner the same type of respect and love that real grinders get,” Blaydes added. “You can’t have your cake and your ice cream pick one, either you’re gonna hustle and make money off your athletic achievements and skill set or you’re gonna hustle and sell bikini pics and forfeit that respect hard work and sweat brings….this is an open table discussion just wanna hear y’all’s honest opinions.”

Blaydes the engaged in a debate with several commenters on his post. One commenter asked Blaydes if he believed Invicta’s Gonzalez was benefitting from her looks.

“I know of Pearl she’s another one who’s not a very good fighter but stays relevant cause she’s constantly posting bikini training pics, her skills are exactly what they were 5 years ago a brawler with terrible footwork and decent grappling,” Blaydes responded. “Too many females in the athletic industry are getting by on being sexy not actually being good at their craft.”

It did not take long for Gonzalez to respond to these comments, and she was understandably not impressed.

A fighter complaining how my looks keep me relevant and that my skills haven’t improved. The fact you are today years old and still can’t speak a full sentence blows my mind. — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) April 30, 2020

“A fighter complaining how my looks keep me relevant and that my skills haven’t improved,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “The fact you are today years old and still can’t speak a full sentence blows my mind.”

Blaydes quickly responded to this jab, accusing Gonzalez of making fun of his speech impediment.

I’ve got a SPEECH IMPEDIMENT that’s why my sentences don’t sound as clear as normal ppls, what’s your excuse for your lack of growth in mma ? — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) April 30, 2020

“I’ve got a SPEECH IMPEDIMENT that’s why my sentences don’t sound as clear as normal ppls, what’s your excuse for your lack of growth in mma?” Blaydes responded to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez then fired back, labeling Blaydes’ opinions on how women promote themselves “irrelevant.”

This is exactly an excuse! 🙄 I’m a convicted felon and have read more books than you have w ur degree. I put in work every single day in EVERY area of my life including my sport. I am 100% perisistant and consistent in my growth. You’re opinion is irrelevant, stop hating BRUH! — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) April 30, 2020

“This is exactly an excuse,” Gonzalez responded. “I’m a convicted felon and have read more books than you have w ur degree. I put in work every single day in EVERY area of my life including my sport. I am 100% perisistant and consistent in my growth. You’re opinion is irrelevant, stop hating BRUH!”

What do you think of this heated back and forth between Pearl Gonzalez and Curtis Blaydes?

