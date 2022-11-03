Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”

Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley.

As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.

- Advertisement -

Although the matchup makes sense – especially with Aljamain Sterling on the sidelines – O’Malley didn’t seem too interested. He also took a shot at Cejudo as he claimed ‘Triple C’ is only coming back because he’s broke.

“I heard from someone close to Henry that he’s got like $37 in the bank and he’s literally doing anything to try and book a fight and get some money,” O’Malley said on The MMA Hour. “I don’t know Henry’s like opening main card, co-main event dude. Even if him and Aljo go fight it’ll be a co-main event on some card. I feel like every time we talk about this guy, it’s like is he actually coming back? Ya know? I don’t know, I don’t put much thought into that.”

- Advertisement -

To no surprise, Henry Cejudo saw Sean O’Malley’s comments and took at shot at him.

I had 38 dollars but I spent it on your girl…now I only have 37 dollars. 😢 https://t.co/WEGaOi0SNp — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 3, 2022

“I had 38 dollars but I spent it on your girl…now I only have 37 dollars,” Cejudo tweeted at O’Malley.

As of right now, Sean O’Malley has not responded and whether or not he will is uncertain. But, the more and more these two take shots at one another it could lead to them meeting in the Octagon sooner rather than later. It would be a massive fight, but ‘Suga’ seems adamant that his next fight will be for the title.

- Advertisement -

Henry Cejudo has not fought since UFC 249 when he TKO’d Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title for the first time. ‘Triple C’ then retired following the fight and suck to it until just recently when he re-entered the USADA testing pool.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo blasting Sean O’Malley?

- Advertisement -