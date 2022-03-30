Paul Craig believes “experienced” Glover Teixeira will retain his title at UFC 275: “I don’t think Jiri has what it takes to beat him”

UFC star Paul Craig has said he believes Glover Teixeira will retain the UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka.

The UFC’s 205-pound division is one of the most unpredictable in all of mixed martial arts. It’s incredibly tough to know who is going to come out on top from one fight to the next, and that’s particularly true within the context of the title picture.

Glover Teixeira is a seasoned veteran and when given the opportunity to capture the belt, he didn’t waste it as he secured a stunning submission win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267.

Now, at UFC 275 in Singapore, he’ll have to see off what is arguably an even greater challenge when he defends the belt against Jiri Prochazka.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Paul Craig, who is currently riding a six-fight unbeaten streak, gave his thoughts on what could go down during the UFC London post-fight press conference.

“So the question is does Glover get beaten by Jiri? I don’t think so. I think Glover is too old in the tooth. His experience, he’s been there, he’s done it, he’s been with the strikers and he’s been with the wild men. He has been in this sport for a long time and I don’t think Jiri has got what it takes to beat him.”

Craig went on to say that he does believe Magomed Ankalaev has what it takes to beat Teixeira and that he pictures himself beating Ankalaev for the second time to claim the belt.

Sure, it may not live up to the hype set by bantamweight and lightweight in terms of depth, but light heavyweight is as fun to watch as it has been in a long time.

Who will win the title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka? Is there a chance of Paul Craig getting a title shot before he retires?