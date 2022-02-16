Parker Porter plans to take Alan Baudot into “deep waters” to get the finish, eyes rematch with Chris Daukaus in the future

Parker Porter thought about retiring before getting a call from the UFC and now he’s focused on entering the rankings.

Porter made his UFC debut on just days’ notice at UFC 252 and suffered a first-round TKO loss to Chris Daukaus. Since then, however, he beat Josh Parisian and Chase Sherman by decision. He will now return at UFC Vegas 48 against Alan Baudot who’s 0-1 with one No-Contest in the UFC. Despite Baudot being on a skid, Porter says he isn’t surprised they are matched up with one another. He also likes the matchup for him.

“I think it’s a good matchup stylistically. He has great kickboxing and comes from a good camp as he’s training partners with Ciryl Gane,” Porter said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I expect his striking to be top-notch but I haven’t seen a lot of stuff from him on the ground but he does have some good throws. He’s more or less a well-rounded guy but I think I’ll be able to take him into deep waters if the fight goes into the later rounds.”

Although Porter doesn’t care who he faces, this fight is a big deal for the 36-year-old as it’s the first fight on his new contract. He says getting the second contract is surreal but he plans on making it the second of many.

“This is the first fight on a new contract for me,” Porter said. “It’s a huge confidence boost for me as the first goal was to get there and the second goal is to prove I belong and now I’m here to stay. I have to make sure this isn’t my last contract though, the plan is to go out there and climb and stick around for a long time.”

With Parker Porter having the confidence of being on a new deal, he expects to be able to make this is a gritty fight and pick up his first UFC finish. He believes the longer the fight goes, his pace and pressure will break Baudot which will lead to a TKO win.

Should Porter get the stoppage win, it would be three in a row for him and he thinks that could earn him a ranked opponent next time out.

“I think it will push me up the ranks a lot, a win, especially a finish might get me matched up with a number beside their name, or somebody close to it,” Porter said. “It’s going to boost me up the ranks and that is what I want to do, just climb the ladder and get into the top-10.”

Although Porter doesn’t care who he fights next, he says he does have an interest in rematching Chris Daukaus in the future. He says he just wants to prove he’s better than what he showed and believes it is a fight he can win.

“Absolutely, just to show that the next time around it wouldn’t be so one-sided, it still could go his way or my way you never know. I’d like to get that one back in the future,” Porter concluded.

Who do you think will win at UFC Vegas 48, Parker Porter or Alan Baudot?