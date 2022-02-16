Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s contract dispute with the UFC: “If someone pays you more money then go and take”

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts concerning Francis Ngannou and his ongoing dispute with the UFC over contract negotiations.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA), reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, last fought Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) at UFC 270 in January.

After ‘The Predators’ win, it was announced that he would need to undergo surgery on his knee after suffering a torn MCL and damaged ACL which occurred during the lead up to the fight with Gane. Recovery from the surgery is estimated to take up to nine months.

Francis Ngannous’ contract negotiations are currently at a standstill with the UFC. Apparently it’s not all about the money, it’s also about the terms of the contract.

Francis has spoken in the past about a career in boxing saying:

“Boxing is always in the back of my pocket,” said Ngannou. “It’s something I must do before the end of my career.”

‘The Eagle’ believes Ngannou should follow the money.

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke with ‘Sky Sports‘ about the potential of a Fury vs Ngannou crossover fight:

“If they fight in the UFC yeah, Fury doesn’t have too many chances,” Nurmagomedov said (h/t The Sun). “But in boxing, I don’t see anyone even touching his face—maybe Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk is going to be a tough challenge for Fury. But Ngannou? I think he has to stay with the UFC. But if he goes to boxing and he’s making 50 or 60 million dollars— he has to. Why not?

“I know Ngannou comes from a very, very poor life in Africa. He was with no money, no home, nothing. So if someone pays you more money then go and take.”

Khabib, who retired in 2021 with an MMA record of 29-0, was rumored to have turned down a $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather following his UFC run.

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou fight Tyson Fury? Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagoomedov that ‘The Predator’ needs to follow the money? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!