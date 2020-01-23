Manager hails Conor McGregor as ‘the biggest thing in combat sports’

Audie Attar, the manager behind former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, believes his star client is “the biggest thing in combat sports.”

Attar made this comment in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

“Conor McGregor is the biggest thing in combat sports,” he said. “Period.”

McGregor returned to action last weekend, knocking out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds. It was his first victory since November of 2016. It also helped distract from some of the Irishman’s troubles outside of the cage.

By Attar’s estimation, however, McGregor is as popular as ever, even in spite of his winless stretch and his legal troubles.

In fact, Attar says the best is yet to come.

“[Conor’s star power] is just as strong as it is today, and it will continue to grow as he continues to accomplish the things he’s set out to do professionally and athletically,” he said of McGregor. “I’m excited about it. I think we’ve done so much from a professional stand point up to this day. He’s done so much athletically up to this point but the best is yet to come.

“I think we’re getting back into the excitement of this story and this journey. I’m just super proud of him and his journey. The best is yet to come.”

Attar points to the crowds that show up for McGregor’s press conferences, weigh-ins, and of course, fights as proof of just how popular he is.

“I think the thing about Conor, he’s a polarizing figure,” Attar said. “There’s people that love him and there’s people that don’t like him. At the end of the day, I think you always have the latter trying to discredit him in anyway. The numbers don’t lie. The energy doesn’t lie.

“So when you’re either there witnessing the droves of fans packing in and selling out a weigh-in or the energy come fight night or the reports you’re now reading about the success of the event and the pay-per-view, that shows you Conor McGregor’s star power.”

Do you think Conor McGregor is the biggest star in combat sports? If not, who is?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/23/2020.