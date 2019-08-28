Dana White responds to Paige VanZant’s pay gripes

Paige VanZant has one fight left on her UFC contract, and when that’s over and done with, she intends to test free agency. The reason for this decision is that she believes she deserves more money. In fact, she claims she makes more money posting to her Instagram account than she does through fighting.

“With endorsements, I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting,” VanZant said during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight, I would be at a loss. By a long shot.”

“I do think my value is significantly higher than what I’m currently valued at,” she added. “I want a significant pay raise, to be completely honest. I do think that my value is really low [right now].”

These comments were brought to the attention of UFC President Dana White after the final episode of Contender Series on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, he seemed to miss the point, commending VanZant on finding other sources of income rather than addressing the issue of the meager pay she receives from the UFC.

“Good for her,” White said with a chuckle (transcript via MMA Mania). “That’s awesome. Listen, if a fighter can make more money doing other things, good for her.”

What do you think of this response from Dana White? Where do you think Paige VanZant will end up after her free agency?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/28/2019.