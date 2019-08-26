Paige VanZant shares reasons for free agency plans

Paige VanZant has one fight left on her current UFC contract, and when that’s wrapped up, she plans on testing her value as a free agent.

Speaking to Robin Black of DAZN ahead of last weekend’s Bellator 225 card VanZant divulged that her interest in free agency is due in part to a desire to fight on a card alongside her husband, Bellator middleweight Austin Vanderford.

“I think it would be really fun,” VanZant said of fighting on the same card as Vanderford.

“I have one fight left,” she continued. “I’m going to experience the free agent market just to see what my true value is and go from there.”

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Paige VanZant delved further into this topic, admitting that money is also a major driving factor for her decision to test free agency.

“I do think my value is significantly higher than what I’m currently valued at,” VanZant said. “I want a significant pay raise, to be completely honest. I do think that my value is really low [right now]. My manager says I need to start talking highly about myself and standing up for myself. When I fought Michelle Waterson, we had some of the highest views on FOX in years and years and years. We set the record, we blew everyone out. We had amazing views when we were on FOX. Killed it on FOX. Coming off of Dancing with the Stars, with the fan base I’ve been able to build up, doing my book tour… I’ve just been extremely accomplished outside of the UFC as well as in the UFC.

“I see these other stars that cross over from other organizations,” VanZant continued. “Take CM Punk. I don’t think I have quite the same star value CM Punk does. It’s a different industry, and he has a huge fanbase where he comes from. Greg Hardy, him coming over from football. All these other stars, and what the UFC values them at, I’m not saying they’re devaluing me, because this is an extremely old contract, but I do know how much money I make in comparison to them, and I do want to show the UFC that I’m so much more than a star outside of fighting. I’m a star in the UFC as well.”

Do you think Paige VanZant deserves bigger paydays going forward? Where do you think she’ll end up after exploring free agency?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/26/2019.