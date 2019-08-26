Darren Till still unsure of division for next fight

Darren Till has a decision to make.

The long-time UFC welterweight contender has recently been hinting at a move up to the middleweight division, where he would endure a less taxing weight cut. That being said, he seems a little reluctant to leave the welterweight division he’s called home for so long.

Till discussed his deliberation on this subject on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“I haven’t thought about it much,” Till said (transcript via MMA Fighting). “Let’s do middle, let’s do welter—let’s do every f*cking weight because at the end of the day I’m really not scared of any man.

“It’s just good to fight all these top-level guys whether they’re in the welterweight division, middleweight or wherever,” he added. “There’s not one slouch inside that UFC Octagon; they’re all top-level fighters. For me, it’s not about a fresh start, it’s about fighting these unbelievable guys and being one of those unbelievable guys, getting all the challenges every fight until the day I retire when I’m 35.”

While Darren Till isn’t decided on his weight class moving forward, he does admit there would be less stress if he moved to middleweight.

“It would be more like relaxation for my head because I wouldn’t have to worry about the weight; the weight cut won’t be as big because there would be a few less kilos to cut, which I think would be a big weight off my mind. Nothing is set in stone yet, so we’ll see where the end of this year leads me,” he said.

Yet for the moment — and until he’s picked the setting of his next fight — Till says his focus is on making improvements to his game.

“As I’ve said, the only thing I’m doing is cracking on with my training,” he said. “I’m training very hard and I’ve started doing a few extra things. I’ve implemented a lot of swimming into my game. I’ve been lifting a little bit of weights and I’ve put on some size and I’m trying to clean up the nutrition since there’s no fight camp.”

Which division do you want to see Darren Till fight at moving forward?

