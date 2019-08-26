CB Dollaway accepts USADA sanction for using ‘multiple prohibited substances’

CB Dollaway, a finalist on The Ultimate Fighter 7 and a veteran of the UFC middleweight division, has been suspended for two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after “testing positive for multiple prohibited substances and using a prohibited method.”

USADA revealed this unfortunate CB Dollaway news in an official statement.

Read it below:

USADA announced today that CB Dollaway of Gilbert, Ariz., has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances and using a prohibited method.

Dollaway, 35, tested positive for anastrozole, growth hormone releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2 or pralmorelin), a metabolite of GHRP-2, and GHRP-6 as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on December 19, 2018. Anastrozole is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, while GHRP-2 and GHRP-6 are Specified Substances in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics. All of these substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Dollaway also tested positive for clomiphene in an out-of-competition urine sample collected on February 9, 2019. Clomiphene is a Specified Substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Additionally, Dollaway received an over-the-limit intravenous (IV) infusion on December 13, 2018. IV infusions and/or injections of more than 100 mL per 12-hour period are prohibited, except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital treatments, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations.

Dollaway’s two positive tests and use of an over-the-limit IV were treated as a single, first violation because, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that the positive tests were consistent with ingestion prior to January 11, 2019, the date he received notification of his first positive test. Dollaway’s two-year period of ineligibility began on December 13, 2018.

CB Dollaway has not fought since UFC Moscow in September, 2018, when he was stopped by Khalid Murtazaliev. The middleweight veteran is 17-9 overall, and 36 years old.

Because his suspension is retroactive to December 13, 2018, he’ll be eligible to fight again on the same date in 2020.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/26/2019.