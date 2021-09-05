Paddy Pimblett issues statement following stoppage win in UFC debut: “I’ve got the personality, I’ve got the look. The new king is here!”

Paddy Pimblett is brimming with confidence after scoring a first round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut.

The former Cage Warriors champion, Pimblett (17-3 MMA), had entered today’s lightweight contest sporting a two-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort this past March, ‘The Baddy’ had earned a first round submission victory over Davide Martinez.

Meanwhile, Luigi Vendramini (9-3 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Vegas 36 event looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Fares Ziam in his most recent effort back in June.

Vendramini was able to get off to a quick start in the fight, rocking Pimblett with a left hook in the early moments of round one. However, Paddy was able to overcome the adversity and wound up finishing Luigi with a plethora of punches in the late stages of the opening frame.

It was a memorable performance from the Liverpool native and one that had his fellow pro fighters talking. Despite the early scare from the ‘Italian Stallion’, Paddy Pimblett claims the victory was never in doubt and that his destiny is just beginning to unfold.

“It was never going to go wrong,” Pimblett said at the post-fight press conference for Saturday’s event in Las Vegas (h/t MMAFighting). “This is my destiny. I showed everyone that I can come through adversity as well, because he did catch me with a nice left hook. I need to stop letting people punch me in the face. I want to put on too much of a show, so I just put my hands down and get into firefights with people. I do it in the gym. I can’t help myself. I like fighting. It’s pretty stupid, because it can go wrong, but it didn’t go wrong.”

Paddy Pimblett is hoping that his second UFC fight can take place later this fall back in his home country of England.

“November or December, let’s get a show in England, and let’s blow the roof off. People think I’m a grappler, and I’ve just shut everyone up. I can strike. I can grapple. I can wrestle. I’ve got the personality, I’ve got the look. The new king is here, lad.”

Do you think Paddy Pimblett will go on to become the UFC's next big star from the UK?