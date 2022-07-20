Paddy Pimblett claims Jordan Leavitt doesn’t even want to be at UFC London: “I can’t wait to rearrange this mushrooms face for him”

Paddy Pimblett is claiming that Jordan Leavitt doesn’t even want to be at UFC London.

It will be Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (18-3 MMA) vs Jordan ‘The Monkey King’ Leavitt (10-1 MMA) in a lightweight bout this coming Saturday, July 23rd at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Pimblett will be entering the Octagon sporting 4 wins in a row, the last coming against Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA) in March of this year (see that here).

Leavitt will be entering the cage with 2 victories in his last 2 fights against Trey Ogden (15-5 MMA) in April of this year and Matt Sayles (8-4 MMA) in December of 2021.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Paddy Pimblett posted the following:

My man doesn’t even wanna be there 🤣I can’t wait to rearrange this mushrooms face for him 🤗 https://t.co/p6aFbtQr2R — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) July 20, 2022

In speaking with reporters at UFC London media day, Pimblett spoke further about his upcoming match with Leavitt:

“He’s pissed me off. When the fight got announced, I really didn’t mind him. He had 12,000 followers, now he has 30,000 just off the back of my name, and the people who don’t like me. He’s got loads of followers just because people don’t like me.”

“He can talk all the s*** he wants, but he knows full well that when that cage door gets shut, I’m going to take his head home with me.”

Continuing, Paddy Pimblett, not mincing words, spoke about how he see’s the fight results going:

“He’s only ever fought in the APEX. He’s never fought anywhere else. He’s never fought with a crowd, and now he’s fighting with my crowd? His head’s going to fall off, and I think it might be the first time someone ever s**** themselves in the octagon, (or) the first time they’ll ever have to mop s*** up off the floor.”

It’s true Pimblett will have the benefit of the home crowd in his corner, but Leavitt will be no walk in the park.

Will you be watching the two lightweights battle it out this Saturday? Are you picking Paddy Pimblett for the win?

