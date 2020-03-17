Owen Roddy suggests current plan is for Conor McGregor to return on July 11

Conor McGregor may be returning to the Octagon on July 11 according to his coach, Owen Roddy.

Ever since McGregor TKO’d Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 in his return to the cage, many wondered what would be next. The Irishman said he wants 2020 to be a “season” with three fights in the year and the third being for the lightweight title.

Well, with his second fight not booked, many didn’t think he would get three in. But, for Roddy, he says the plan is to fight July 11.

“Yeah, most definitely. That’s the plan hopefully. Bring the UFC back to life as well with all these shows being canceled and stuff like that,” Roddy said to Ariel Helwani on Instagram Live. “I think a fight on July 11 would bring the UFC back to life and get everybody back on track. My fingers are crossed and I’m sure the rest of the world fingers are crossed for that fight.”

If Conor McGregor does fight on July 11, Owen Roddy says they are fine fighting anyone but does hint at Justin Gaethje being the possible opponent.

“Anyone to be honest but you know maybe Gaethje. There is a lot of talks about Gaethje. I mean he is an exciting fighter. I would like to see it, I’m sure you’d like to see it and the rest of the world would like to see it. Yeah potentially that, but to be honest, anyone. I know Conor is ready to go and everyone will be ready to go by the time July comes around.”

Gaethje has been calling out McGregor for months now. He recently said the Irishman has the confidence to fight him finally. There is no doubt that it would be an exciting fight and one many fans would like to see. It also would serve as a title eliminator fight.

What do you make of Owen Roddy saying the plan is to have Conor McGregor fight on July 11? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

