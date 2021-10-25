Dana White attempts to lure Nate Diaz into signing a new UFC contract with cryptic message

UFC President Dana White is doing his best to try and persuade superstar Nate Diaz into signing a new contract with the promotion.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback, he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. The setback marked Nate’s second in a row and put him on the final fight of his current contract with the UFC.

Dana White had addressed the future of Nate Diaz during Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 post-fight press conference, where he confirmed the ‘Stockton Slugger’ has just one fight left on his current deal.

“Yeah, he’s got one more fight. We are working on a fight for him. Tony (Ferguson) wasn’t one of the guys we were working on, but we are working on a fight for Nate now. He’s got one fight left.”

More recently, the UFC boss sat down with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter where he offered the following cryptic message in hopes of luring Nate Diaz back for a few more fights.

“That’s up to him,” Dana White said when asked if Nate’s future would be in the UFC. “I mean that is a decision he needs to make. Listen, for a lot of these guys… There’s no secret about it. If you believe that you are one of the best in the world and if you believe that you can win a world title here, or hang with the top five. Then this is where you should be. The minute you start doubting that is the case, you’ve got to start looking at other options.”

Dana White continued:

“As far as Nate Diaz goes, I don’t know where Nate feels he is right now and what he feels his future could be if he signed another four or five fight deal here.”

Nate Diaz, a former UFC lightweight title challenger, has spent his last five fights competing inside of the UFC’s stacked welterweight division. During that stretch the Californian has gone 2-3, scoring wins over Conor McGregor and Anthony Pettis.

