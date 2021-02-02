Neil Magny vows to slap Khamzat Chimaev on sight following recent troll job

UFC welterweight Neil Magny has vowed to slap Khamzat Chimaev on sight in the wake of the latter’s trolling on social media.

At one point a few months back it seemed like Magny and Chimaev could end up facing off against each other, but in the end, that didn’t come to fruition and Magny was instead booked to fight Michael Chiesa on Fight Island.

Magny was beaten in that bout and subsequently called out for the loss by Chimaev which, it’s safe to say, didn’t go down too well with the former Ultimate Fighter participant.

See what Magny had to say in response to Chimaev below:

You finally found pair of balls now huh! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) February 2, 2021

Where was this energy a few months when you had opportunity to fight me? — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) February 2, 2021

I don't hand pick opponents like you do, I've fought the best guys in the UFC for the 8 years. Something you know nothing about. — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) February 2, 2021

Make sure you keep that same energy when you see me in person! I'll give you my word, that I'm slaaping you on sight 👋 and teaching some respect! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) February 2, 2021

In the aftermath of the aforementioned defeat to Chiesa, Magny was classy in defeat and clearly hopes to grow from the experience.

“Hats off to @mikemav22 you fought an amazing fight,” Magny captioned a photo of him shaking hands with Chiesa after their fight. “Thank you for the experience. I will definitely grow from this.”

Prior to his loss to Chiesa, Neil Magny was riding wins over Robbie Lawler, Anthony Rocco Martin and Li Jingliang. Would you be interested in seeing him fight Khamzat Chimaev in the future?