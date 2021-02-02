Mike Perry issues apology for his previous use of the N-word

UFC star Mike Perry has issued an apology for ever using the N-word, indicating that he will never do so again.

It’s safe to say that Perry is probably one of the most polarizing figures in all of mixed martial arts, and as we look ahead to the future, it doesn’t really feel like that trend is going to change anytime soon.

One of Perry’s most notorious moments came back in 2018 when he declared that he was allowed to use the N-word after “revealing” that he was 2% African. Now, though, through a short statement on Twitter, Perry seems to have started a new chapter in his life.

I know some won’t care but some might appreciate this. This is for my son and me as a son to be different than my father. Also black history month I would like to apologize for any time I ever said n***a , plain and simple you won’t hear it from me anymore. #NoDisrespect — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 1, 2021

“I know some won’t care but some might appreciate this,” Perry wrote on his official Twitter account. “This is for my son and me as a son to be different than my father. Also black history month I would like to apologize for any time I ever said n***a , plain and simple you won’t hear it from me anymore.”

Mike Perry last fought at UFC 255 in December, when he was beaten by Tim Means by decision. He had originally been slated to fight former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler on that card, but was scheduled to fight Means when Lawler sustained an injury.

Prior to his loss to Means, Perry was riding an impressive decision victory over Mickey Gall. That win, in turn, was preceded by a pair of losses to ranked welterweight contenders in Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque. He is currently 14-7 overall and 7-7 in the Octagon.

Outside the Octagon, Perry recently became a father for the first time. Unfortunately, he’s also had several brushes with the law outside the cage.