Neil Magny scolds Jorge Masvidal for his alleged attack on Colby Covington: “That just takes it back to like the old school primitive days of MMA”

Neil Magny isn’t a fan of Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington.

Back in March, Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a mask, and criminal mischief. He allegedly attacked Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach. “Gamebred” was released from jail on $15,000 bond.

Speaking to James Lynch of MMA News, Neil Magny slammed Masvidal for his alleged actions.

“That was just to me like taking a step in the other direction. Here you have some athletes doing great things and then you get some nonsense like that take place kind of like makes the sport as a whole look bad. We’ve gotten so far away from like a bunch of meatheads just fighting in a cage era to being like elite athletes that are competing in a cage against one another. So for him to do something like that just takes it back to like the old school primitive days of MMA in my opinion.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Masvidal and Covington have had bad blood for a while now. The two were former friends, roommates, and teammates. They trained together under American Top Team.

Things turned sour once Colby started to grow his MAGA shtick. Masvidal claims his friendship with Covington ended after “Chaos” refused to pay a beloved coach what he was owed. Covington denies that story and says the issues stem from Masvidal’s jealousy.

Masvidal is due in court on April 21 at 9 a.m. ET. The charges he is facing are both felony charges. The more serious of the two is aggravated battery with a mask, which has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted throughout the legal situation Jorge Masvidal is facing.