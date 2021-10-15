Nate Diaz unloads on Conor McGregor for suggesting his boxing is piss: ‘I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler’

Nate Diaz has blasted Conor McGregor for saying his boxing is piss.

Ever since Diaz and McGregor had their legendary back-to-back fights, the two have taken shots at one another. Although the trilogy has not happened, it’s likely it will down the line, but for now, the two continue to take jabs at one another.

On Thursday evening, Diaz took to social media to tell McGregor that he made him turn into a wrestler. Of course, that comes after the Irishman claimed Diaz’s boxing is piss compared to Nick’s.

@TheNotoriousMMA My boxing’s piss? I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler, and then chocked u bitch

in reality your whole country and belongings are mine. plus I made that fight and u took the bait. then I made masvidals bitchasss. don’t forget I make this whole shit spin pic.twitter.com/au5XXtagoF — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 14, 2021

“@TheNotoriousMMA My boxing’s piss? I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler, and then chocked u bitch in reality your whole country and belongings are mine. plus I made that fight and u took the bait. then I made masvidals bitchasss. don’t forget I make this whole shit spin,” Diaz wrote on social media.

Although Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor, it is a surprise as he has been angling for a fight with Vicente Luque. He has also told the Irishman to keep quiet as he is out with a broken leg and he didn’t want to hear from him.

Nate Diaz has not fought since UFC 263 where he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards. It was his first fight since he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. He has hinted at a return in December but that seems unlikely. When he will return then is uncertain.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is currently rehabbing his broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Poirier at UFC 257 in January which was his first fight in over a year. When he returns, it’s uncertain who he will fight next but perhaps the grudge match with Nate Diaz is the next logical fight.

What do you make of Nate Diaz blasting Conor McGregor?