Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference

Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference.

The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.

“Yeah, this ain’t gonna happen, I apologize, everybody, I am in very weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of the company. Trust me when I tell you, this was the right decision not to do this press conference right now. (Crowd boos) I hear ya, I’m with ya but for everybody’s safety this is the right decision, alright, I apologize. Thanks for coming,” White said to the crowd who attended the UFC 279 press conference…

“There was multiple, crazy, I don’t even know what to call it. However many years, 22 years, however long I’ve been doing this, we’ve never had an incident like today,” White added backstage. “All hell broke loose out here. I don’t even know, we stopped it but we didn’t do a good job of not letting it happen.”

Immediately, many wanted to see a video of what happened backstage at the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC released some video on fight day but Nate Diaz released his vlog on his YouTube channel that showed more of the scuffle.

In the video, it doesn’t seem like it got too out of hand as Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev got into it while Nate Diaz threw a water bottle. If that is all, it is surprising to see the press conference get canceled for that, but perhaps there was more.

Ultimately, at UFC 279, Diaz earned a fourth-round submission over Tony Ferguson to snap his two-fight losing skid.

What do you make of the new video from the UFC 279 press conference exchange?