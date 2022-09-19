Pros react after Jose Aldo officially retires from MMA

Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA on Sunday and pro fighters reacted to his retirement.

Aldo was coming off a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in a lackluster fight. Although he had one fight left on his deal and the promotion heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in January, Aldo decided to retire.

After Aldo, the former WEC and UFC featherweight champion retired, many pro fighters took to social media to wish the Brazilian well.

One of the best to ever do it. Enjoy your retirement legend @josealdojunior — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 19, 2022

“One of the best to ever do it. Enjoy your retirement legend @josealdojunior.”

One of the greatest to ever do it. Happy retirement @josealdojunior, see you soon my brotha 🤙🏽 https://t.co/NUcYg6lY6L — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 19, 2022

“One of the greatest to ever do it. Happy retirement @josealdojunior, see you soon my brotha.”

The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 18, 2022

“The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me @josealdojunior,” Holloway who fought Aldo twice wrote.

Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf – absolute legend @fightpicsgohard 💯 pic.twitter.com/6iDrsTOTP3 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 18, 2022

“Don’t know if this is it, but If so was a pleasure meeting and training with @josealdojunior 2015 on tuf – absolute legend,” Quarantillo said about Aldo.

I always wonder what could've been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere. Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior 👏🏽🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/I4fHHLBMgc — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 18, 2022

“I always wonder what could’ve been. I spent a whole camp training to fight Jose Aldo in Brazil, but COVID changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge & crazy atmosphere. Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history @josealdojunior,” Cejudo wrote about Aldo as the two were supposed to fight in May of 2020.

Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior 🙏 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 18, 2022

“Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior,” Volkanovski wrote about Aldo.

Happy retirement to Jose Aldo one my favorite fighters growing up 🙏🙏🙏 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

“Happy retirement to Jose Aldo one my favorite fighters growing up,” McKinney said about Aldo.

I’m so glad I got to see one of his fights and walkouts live. One of the GOATS of MMA. What a career. https://t.co/1kiQVdduEw — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) September 18, 2022

“I’m so glad I got to see one of his fights and walkouts live. One of the GOATS of MMA. What a career,” Murphy said about Aldo.

As you can tell by the pros, Jose Aldo is one of the most respected fighters in UFC history. He ends his career with a record of 31-8 and before the loss to Dvalishvili, he defeated Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera. In his career, the Brazilian holds notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes, Korean Zombie, Kenny Florian, Ricardo Lamas, Urijah Faber, Cub Swanson, and Mike Brown among others.

What is your favorite memory from Jose Aldo’s career?