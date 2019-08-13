Jon Jones shares tips on how he dealt with the ‘bad times’

Jon Jones is currently awaiting his next assignment, which has allowed the current UFC light heavyweight champion to stay active on social media.

‘Bones’ spent the majority of his evening on Twitter where he not only shot down a potential trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier, but also responded to a number of fan questions on comments from haters.

Among those Jones chose to respond to was @Brekster2412, who asked Jon how he dealt with everything during his bad times, suggesting that he needed some txips.

Jon Jones promptly responded with the following statement.

Honestly man, probably first by crying, then praying, then coming up with a plan to do something about what was happening. My pain forced action out of me. could’ve easily given up on all of the stuff, but that’s death and i’m not dying today https://t.co/oN4M051WcD — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 13, 2019

“Honestly man, probably first by crying, then praying, then coming up with a plan to do something about what was happening. My pain forced action out of me. could’ve easily given up on all of the stuff, but that’s death and I’m not dying today.”

Jon Jones has definitely seen some highs and lows during his time in mixed martial arts. The reigning 205-pound champ is widely considered to be the greatest fighter on the planet and perhaps the best in history. However, Jones has also been known for making negative headlines due to his actions outside of the Octagon.

Despite his mistakes, ‘Bones’ has not only paid for his actions but has learned from them as well. He is now keen on setting a positive image for young fans of the sport.

Jon Jones was last seen in action in the headliner of July’s UFC 239 event, where he scored a hard fought split-decision victory over Brazilian slugger Thiago Santos.

It was briefly thought that ‘Bones’ next opponent could come in the form of Corey Anderson. However, UFC President not only shut down those talks but proceeded to book ‘Beastin 25/8’ in a fight with surging division contender Johnny Walker.

Who would you like to see UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones fight in his next Octagon appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 12, 2019