Conor McGregor slams Khabib Nurmagomedov for talking down on Jose Aldo: “Your father, god rest his soul, could not believe his eyes the way I beat Cerrone”

Conor McGregor has come to bat for Jose Aldo, this after Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested the Brazilian is not having a UFC career revival.

Earlier this week Nurmagomedov made headlines when downplayed Aldo’s recent two fight winning streak.

“How is he showing it? He got beat up when he fought … Petr, right? A guy wins one fight and everyone starts talking. When Conor (McGregor) fought (Donald) ‘Cowboy’ (Cerrone), he looked like a lion. When he fights stronger opponents, he looks like a scared chicken. Fighting top fighters shows your worth. The level of Russia’s football team will be shown against Croatia, not Malta.” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained.

Khabib’s assessment clearly did not sit well with his longtime rival in Conor McGregor, as ‘Notorious’ proceeded to lash out at the Russian for his comments.

This guy is still talking? Another press conference? You shit your pants of cerrone your whole career. You pulled 3 times from him. Your father, god rest his soul, could not believe his eyes the way I beat Cerrone. You disrespect cerrone and now aldo too? You ran away. Shut up. https://t.co/4E9WYC3OZy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2021

Conor McGregor continued:

Another press conference? Haha for what? You are doing a whole load of nothing mate. You and cerrone where locked in to fight since way back and you never had the courage. You ran away and now all you do is talk like bitch. Aldo is 100 times the fighter you are, and ever will be. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2021

Jose Aldo (30-7 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak inside the promotions bantamweight division. The Brazilian legend has scored unanimous decision victories over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz during that stretch.

Are you surprised that Conor McGregor came to bat for his former opponent Jose Aldo following the recent criticism from Khabib Nurmagomedov?