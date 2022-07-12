Nate Diaz reveals he’s asked for fights against Tony Ferguson and Vicente Luque: “It was never good on their side”

UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz is ready to leave the promotion.

The Stockton-native has been out of the cage since his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. The loss was his second in a row, having been stopped by Jorge Masvidal back in November 2019. However, the fight with Edwards had importance to it.

The bout was the second to last on the welterweight’s contract. Since that loss, Diaz has been in negotiations with the UFC to leave the promotion. Despite his best efforts, he’s been unable to secure a final fight with the UFC. That has led him to publicly call for his release on social media over the last few months.

Now, on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz has discussed his future with the UFC. In the interview, the fan favorite revealed that he’s offered to fight many high-profile names. According to Diaz, he’s offered to fight names such as Tony Ferguson and Vicente Luque, but neither bout has happened.

“They haven’t offered me anybody. I’ve been asking for fights since whenever, I asked for a lot of fights. I asked for [Vicente] Luque, I asked for Tony Ferguson, I asked for like four or five people. It was never good on their side. They finally offered me Khamzat [Chimaev], I gave a little ‘what the f*ck?’, but then I thought why not? Let’s get it done with.”

Nate Diaz continued, “I asked for the Khamzat fight. Then, all sorts of excuses started happening. I wanted January, I wanted March, I wanted all these things… I’m trying to get this show on the road, but they’re keeping me in my contract and they’re holding me hostage. I want out, that’s my main objective is.”

What do you think about Nate Diaz’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

