Brendan Schaub hits back at fans criticizing Paige VanZant’s BKFC return: “She doesn’t have to do this s*it”

Brendan Schaub isn’t a fan of those who criticize Paige VanZant’s fighting career.

The 28-year-old was last seen in action against Rachel Ostovich at BKFC 19. She went on to lose that fight by unanimous decision, knocking her bare-knuckle record to 0-2. VanZant had previously lost her debut to Britain Hart in February 2021.

’12 Gauge’ is set to return next month at BKFC London against Charisa Sigala. The bout announcement was a bit of a shocking one, given her losing record. Furthermore, BKFC President David Feldman revealed that her future was up in the air after the loss to Ostovich. Despite those comments, she will be returning next month.

Paige VanZant’s return to BKFC seems to excite Brendan Schaub. The fighter-turned-podcaster discussed her return on The Schaub Show. While Schaub discussed her return, he also took a shot at those who criticize VanZant.

The former UFC contender is no stranger to receiving flack on social media. However, Schaub seems to believe that VanZant doesn’t deserve that hate. The podcaster referenced the star’s other avenues of revenue when discussing her return. Despite those other streams of revenue, she continues to fight in BKFC.

“This is why you guys should lay off Paige, if you’re gonna throw hate her way… She has all the movie offers, she has her OnlyFans, she doesn’t have to do anything. Paige financially is all set. She doesn’t have to do s*it, she just enjoys fighting… She chooses to fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Not for the money, she’s set. Not for the fame, she’s set, not for the Instagram followers, she’s set… She chooses this just because she loves to fight. You gotta give her credit, man.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

