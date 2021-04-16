Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 sells out in “seconds”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will have their trilogy fight in front of a sold out crowd.

McGregor and Poirier are set to meet in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. On Friday, tickets went on sale, and to no surprise, given it is the first UFC event with fans in Vegas since the pandemic, they went quickly.

“Sold out in seconds. 20,800 fans in Las Vegas,” the post about McGregor-Poirier 3 said.

It is no doubt impressive to see it sell out in seconds. UFC 261, which goes down on April 24, sold out in minutes and is the first event back with a full capacity crowd. However, McGregor is a massive draw and will have fans flying from all around the world to be in attendance to see his trilogy fight against Poirier.

The rivalry has also increased between the two as of late. After Poirier revealed McGregor never followed through with the promised donation money, they then began taking shots at one another. Many hope the trash-talk will continue all the way until the two walk into the Octagon on July 10.

Conor McGregor is looking to exact his revenge against Dustin Poirier after he suffered a second-round TKO. He is just 1-2 in his last three, but if he beats “The Diamond” he will likely earn a lightweight title shot.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, turned down a title shot for the trilogy fight with McGregor which will be a big payday for him. He had a ton of success in the first fight using calf kicks to slow down the Irishman and then eventually went up top to find drop him and finish him off. It was his second win in a row after he scored a decision win over Dan Hooker to return to the win column.

Who are you picking to win the trilogy, Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier?