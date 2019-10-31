Nate Diaz noncommittal on Conor McGregor trilogy fight

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are currently tied 1-1 across two fights, and the potential for a score-settling trilogy fight is hard to ignore.

From the sounds of it, Diaz is open to the idea, but he’s in no rush to make it happen. The Stockton, California native discussed the matchup during a media scrum ahead of his UFC 244 fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Nate Diaz on a potential McGregor trilogy fight and how he thinks a 165 pound division could have been created pic.twitter.com/22XsNt8gS3 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 31, 2019

“Whatever is going to happen in the future is going to happen in the future,” Diaz said (via Aaron Bronsteter). “They played me like I was sitting there, waiting for that fight forever, but I wasn’t. I would have liked it immediately, but when it wasn’t immediately, what, I’m going to chase you around? I don’t give a f**k. You know what I’m saying?

“If we’re going to fight, then we’re going to fight. If it’s going to happen it’s going to play out how it’s going to play out.”

Diaz won his first fight with McGregor, shocking the Irishman and a big portion of the fight world with a second-round rear-naked choke.

The pair then met in an immediate rematch. In this second fight, they engaged in a five-round, tooth and nail war, with McGregor ultimately walking away with a majority decision win.

In the main event of UFC 244, Diaz will battle Masvidal for the first, and apparently the last, BMF title. McGregor, meanwhile, is expected to fight again on January 18. He does not yet have an official opponent, but Donald Cerrone is expected to be the man across the cage from the Irish star.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.