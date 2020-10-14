Nate Diaz fires back at Dustin Poirier: “The offer wasn’t for you dumbass. Real fighters only”

Nate Diaz has fired back at Dustin Poirier.

After Poirier and Conor McGregor agreed to fight one another, Diaz wasn’t happy. He has since been sending cryptic tweets seemingly calling out Dan Hooker and has now fired back at Poirier.

The offer wasn’t for you dumbass Real fighters only

You already lost

And you and your teammate

are both fighting your friends

Fake ass fighters — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were actually supposed to fight one another at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden. The bout was supposed to be the return of Diaz, yet both men said the other was the reason the fight didn’t happen. Ever since then, the two have not gotten along and Poirier has called Diaz out multiple times.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He also holds notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, last fought back in the main event of UFC 244. There, he suffered a TKO doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. It was a quick turnaround for the Stockton native after returning at UFC 241 to beat Anthony Pettis by decision. It was his first fight after three years away from the Octagon.

Diaz and Masvidal have been linked to a rematch in early 2021. However, many think Masvidal and Colby Covington will end up fighting which Diaz could be referring to in the “And you and your teammate are both fighting your friends” line in the tweet. Regardless, Diaz is once again active on social media and not happy with what is going on in the sport or the lightweight division.

