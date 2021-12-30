Chael Sonnen shares theory on why Jake Paul continues to callout contractually obligated UFC fighters

Chael Sonnen has a theory as to why Jake Paul continues to callout contractually obligated UFC fighters.

Paul extended his perfect professional boxing record to 5-0 earlier this month by knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley with a nasty right hand.

Immediately following his impressive videos, ‘The Problem Child’ called out three fighters, all of which are currently under contract with Chael Sonnen’s former employer, the UFC.

“I just knocked out a five time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get (Nate) Diaz, please let me get (Jorge) Masvidal. Cause I’m going to embarrass them, too. I promise you, Dana.” cited Paul.

For former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen (31-17-1 MMA) the reason Jake Paul continues to challenge contractually obligated fighters is simple, catch clout from Dana White.

“Dana’s guys are under contract with Dana. The end! There’s nothing else to talk about here. Paul knows that. Paul’s not thinking, ‘I can get under Dana’s skin. I can do just enough to just drive him crazy and make him send one of these guys.’ It’s not going to happen.” Chael Sonnen explained on his YouTube show. “Dana’s not going to do him the favor, he’s not interested, and it has nothing to do with Paul, Showtime, and anybody else. Dana has never done that. His policy is very simple. It’s very straightforward but it’s also very consistent… Why does Paul keep doing that? I don’t think that you got to put on your Columbo rain jacket to figure this out. Because he gets a response. It’s very good for business.”

Jake Paul is apparently targeting a professional boxer for his next fight, but it’s not Tommy Fury as many were expecting.

Instead, Paul is eyeing a matchup with boxing veteran and former middleweight title holder Julio César Chávez Jr.

