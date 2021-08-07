Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson troll Khabib Nurmagomedov over his Street Fighting comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be happily retired but that hasn’t stopped his longtime rivals like Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson from talking trash.

Both Diaz and Ferguson have a storied history with the now former UFC lightweight champion. Tony and Khabib were actually booked to fight on five different occasions, however none of those contests ever came to fruition due to injuries and weight misses suffered by both fighters.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz had a very publicized run-in with Khabib Nurmagomedov outside of the Octagon, which allegedly resulted in the ‘Stockton Slugger’ slapping the Russian star.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) was a recent guest on the “Hotbox’ with Mike Tyson” podcast where he touched on a number of different topics including street fighting. During that portion of the conversation, ‘The Eagle’ explained to ‘Iron Mike’ that his mother strongly disapproved of street fighting and advised him to “never come home” should he lose.

Khabib’s comments to Tyson clearly struck a nerve with Tony Ferguson, who once again insinuated that Nurmagomedov was actually 29-1 since he never fought him.

“Well🤦‍♂️Then, That Explains Everything”

29 – 1 💪😎🤙 See Fathead Run, Run🍮Fathead🍮Run *bawk🙈bawk* -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # WhatAPuts # Time4Work 📈 pic.twitter.com/SelM8UgyrQ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 5, 2021

In addition to ‘El Cucuy’, former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz also took to social media to blast Khabib Nurmagomedov over his comments.

That kabobs full of shit — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 5, 2021

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has moved on from fighting, Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson continue to remain active.

Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in his most recent effort at UFC 263, while Ferguson is coming off a lopsided loss to Beneil Dariush.

Both men are currently awaiting there next Octagon assignments, with Diaz likely to remain at welterweight and ‘El Cucuy’ at 155lbs.