Colby Covington shares prediction for UFC 265 main event, trashes “fat” Derrick Lewis

Colby Covington has shared his prediction for tonight’s UFC 265 headliner, this while trashing heavyweight Derrick Lewis in the process.

Lewis (25-7 MMA) is set to square off with Ciryl Gane (9-0 MMA) this evening with the promotions interim heavyweight title up for grabs. It is a compelling fight and one that is taking place in Derrick’s backyard of Houston, Texas.

Despite Derrick Lewis being the hometown favorite, former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes fans should be putting their money on Ciryl Gane tonight, this because ‘The Black Beast‘ is “fat” and “unathletic”.

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. UFC 265 is tonight and while maybe none of the fighters on the card are relevant, the money you can make at MyBookie sure is. And since we are talking about UFC 265, lets talk about Derrick Lewis. He is fat, unathletic and hates the peoples champ. Which is ironic because so are most of the people that are watching this video.”

Colby Covington continued:

“Don’t be like Derrick. Don’t be a loser. Don’t be a hater. Be like me. Be a winner. Go bet Ciryl Gane and stimulate your bank account.”

Covington is slated to rematch reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman later this fall at UFC 268.

