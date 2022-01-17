Mike Tyson denies rumor he has agreed to fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson will not be boxing Jake Paul anytime soon.

On Monday, UK outlet, The Sun reported Tyson and Paul have verbally agreed to a deal for $50 million. One source was revealed to a business associate of Tyson who confirmed the fight would headline a pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

“Mike and Jake are on board for an exhibition bout in Las Vegas. A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it’s all about the contracts and money split,” the source said to The Sun about Tyson-Paul. “Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee. Jake obviously has that on his mind but is keen to show the world that stepping into the ring with a man once called the baddest man on the planet, takes his boxing career to the next level. This fight bridges the gap between old school boxing fans and the new generation of followers.”

After the report became public, Tyson took to his social media to deny the rumor of the fight. He also said he was just with Paul in St. Barths on vacation.

“This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it,” Tyson wrote on social media.

Mike Tyson made his return to the boxing ring in November of 2020 as he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. Jake Paul was on the card where he knocked out Nate Robinson, so Tyson is familiar with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Tyson is one of the best heavyweights of all time and holds notable wins over Tony Tucker, Michael Spinks, James Smith, and Larry Holmes among others. A fight against Paul would also be massive but the former heavyweight champ is denying anything is in the works.

