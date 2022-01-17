Amanda Nunes leaves her longtime home of American Top Team to start her own gym endeavor

Amanda Nunes has left her longtime home of American Top Team where she has trained since 2014, in order to create and establish her own gym endeavor.

Dan Lambert founded American Top Team back in 2001. The vision was to build a world class training facility where MMA fighters could get all of their training under one roof. ATT’s main academy is in Coconut Creek, Florida but it has other affiliated academies throughout the United States.

The news of Nunes leaving American Top Team comes from Raphael Marinho via Twitter.

Amanda Nunes, along with her partner and UFC strawweight contender, Nina Nunes, are both parting ways with the American Top Team facility with the intent to form her own team facility while remaining in Florida.

Nunes, a Brazillian professional mixed martial artist who completes in the UFC and is widely regarded as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. She is the first woman to become a two-division UFC champion.

Nunes (21-5 MMA) suffered a shocking submission loss to Julianna Pena (11-4 MMA) at last month’s UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, surrendering her bantamweight world title in the process.

That setback was of course preceded by featherweight title win over Megan Anderson (11-5 MMA) at UFC 259.

As for Nunes’ return to the Octagon, and an Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch, UFC President Dana White commented the following at the post-fight press conference:

“Yes. It’s a big rematch if she wants it.”

“It’s up there with [Matt] Serra and Georges St. Pierre,” White said about the magnitude of Nunes upset loss to Pena. “Julianna is a person who always believed in herself and believed that she could win this fight if she got it. You heard it at the press conference, you heard it in the months leading up to this fight — and she did it. She did it tonight. That’s one of the things that makes this sport so incredible.”“

When somebody’s that big of an underdog — I mean how many times have we been at these events where, when the fights are over, everybody’s looking at each other like ‘holy sh*t.’ It happens all the time here. It’s literally what makes this sport so incredible.”

