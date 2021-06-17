Michel Pereira calls out Nate Diaz: “It would be a very good fight to watch”

UFC welterweight Michel Pereira called out Nate Diaz for a future matchup, suggesting that it would be a “very good fight” for the fans.

Diaz is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, but he said that he hopes to get back into the Octagon in the next three or four months. If that’s the case, then Pereira would love to stare across the cage from him. Speaking to AG Fight in the days following the Diaz vs. Edwards fight, Pereira issued a public challenge to Diaz.

“I liked Nate’s performance. I always wanted to fight him, not because of the name. A lot of people think it’s because of the name, but it’s not. I’m a guy who appreciates the way he fights and I think it would be really cool, my style with his. We exchange a few slaps, exchange a few blows. He’s a guy who teases a lot and I think it’s cool. Imagine two styles fighting that way. I really want to fight him and, in the next fight, I’ll challenge him,” Pereira said.

Pereira is just 3-2 overall in the UFC, but he has won bonuses in three of those fights and has proven he’s a very exciting fighter in the UFC welterweight division. The Brazilian takes on Niko Price at UFC 264 in July, and if he wins that fight, then Pereira wants Diaz next.

“It would be nice. Seeing his fight Saturday, I thought. If he did that, I wouldn’t just stare like Edwards. Nate doing this to me, I was going to do my worst to him. Imagine how our fight would be. I can’t stand to see the guy making a wave and me not making one over the top. It would be a very good fight to watch,” Pereira said.

