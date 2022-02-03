Michael Chandler believes he’s in title mix: “Everyone wants to see a rematch of me and Charles Oliveira”

Michael Chandler is coming off of back-to-back losses. However, he doesn’t believe that he’s far away from receiving a title shot.

‘Iron’ is currently expected to fight Tony Ferguson later this year. A win over ‘El Cucuy’ would be a big one to stop a losing streak. However, many wouldn’t expect Chandler to earn a title shot with a win given his losing streak, and also that Ferguson is also on a losing streak.

Michael Chandler seems to think differently. On a recent episode of ESPN’s DC & RC podcast, he noted that he’s not far off from a title shot. His short avenue to a title bid he believes is thanks to his fun fighting style.

Sorry so late but new episode of DC&RC is live right now! Go to the link in my bio. @mikechandlermma joins us go @espnmma pic.twitter.com/QDeoPWPnaH — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 2, 2022

“I think everyone wants to see a rematch of myself and Charles Oliveira. They definitely want to see a rematch, Chapter 2 of the Fight of the Year against myself and Justin Gaethje. So, I’ve kind of put myself in a unique position where I could be one win away, and I get the nod to go out there and win the title by the end of 2022.” – said Michael Chandler in response to a question about his title chances.

Chandler’s likely not off in his assessment of his title chances. The lightweight contender burst into the promotion in 2020 and immediately made an impact by knocking out Dan Hooker.

Michael Chandler went 0-2 in his next two fights. Losing via knockout to Charles Oliveira in a bid for the vacant lightweight strap, and then losing to Justin Gaethje in November. However, both bouts were acclaimed with the latter being labeled the best fight of 2021 by many fans and media.

While Chandler is likely not far away from a title shot, he still needs a win. He’ll get that chance in a showdown with ‘El Cucuy’ later this year.

What do you think about Michael Chandler’s title chances?