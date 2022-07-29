Michael Chandler believes “gangster” Nate Diaz is in tough against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279: “I think Diaz is gonna be outmatched in pretty much every aspect of the game”

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the upcoming match-up between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

At UFC 279 on September 10, Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz will collide in one of the biggest pay-per-view main events of the year so far for the promotion. It’s considered by many to be a bit of a mismatch but as per recent reports, Diaz himself requested this contest and wanted to make it clear that going after ‘Borz’ was his idea.

Nevertheless, it’s a pretty unique meeting of the minds and it should make for a really interesting clash of styles, especially with Diaz being such a huge underdog.

A lot of other fighters have already weighed in on how they think it’s all going to go down with Michael Chandler revealing during his UFC London media scrum that he doesn’t think it’s going to go well for the Stockton king.

“It’s a tough fight. Khamzat, obviously, still undefeated, beat by friend Gilbert [Burns]; very tough, very close fight. I think Gilbert put on much more of a performance than I think Nate Diaz is gonna be able to withstand when you talk about a guy like Khamzat,” Chandler said. “Khamzat is a big human being, at the 170/185 division. So, I think Diaz is gonna be outmatched in pretty much every aspect of the game. But Nate Diaz is a gangster in every sense of the word, so it’ll be fun.”

Quotes via MMA News

Whether you like Nate or you don’t, there’s no denying that he has to have a pretty big set of grapefruits in order to take a fight like this.

Do you agree with Michael Chandler? What do you think the most likely outcome is for when Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz meet at UFC 279? Let us know your thoughts!