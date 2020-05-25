Conor McGregor explains why Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t get a spot on his MMA GOAT list

Conor McGregor has explained why he doesn’t consider the lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, to be one of the GOATs of MMA.

Last week, the Irish superstar ranked top MMA fighters, past and present, in a Greatest Of All Time list. He posted his GOAT list to social media.

Check out McGregor’s ranking below.

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.

Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.

A true GOAT must do it all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

“The Notorious” believes that Anderson Silva deserves the top spot, but ranks himself closely behind at position number two or in a tie for first place. Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre unsurprisingly made an appearance on his list, but a name that wasn’t featured was the undefeated lightweight champion and McGregor’s chief rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The Eagle” has amassed a 28-0 record. His first title defence was against Conor McGregor, and he submitted the former champion by neck crank in the fourth round. Despite claiming the victory, McGregor shutdown Nurmagomedov’s career accomplishments in regards to GOAT status.

Fancy record but a way to go before any GOAT entry. Only HL is win over me with hangover and broken foot. Other than that, made Iaquintas career with bad performance before Cerrone ended it again. 3rds to get Poirier out. 0 array of finishes. Bottled many bouts. Zero else of note — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020



“Fancy record but a way to go before any GOAT entry,” said Conor McGregor. “Only HL is win over me with hangover and broken foot. Other than that, made Iaquintas career with bad performance before Cerrone ended it again. 3rds to get Poirier out. 0 array of finishes. Bottled many bouts. Zero else of note.”

It is possible McGregor could be underplaying The Eagle’s accomplishments, given their long embittered rivalry. However, The Notorious recently put their beef aside as he sent well wishes to Nurmagomedov’s father, who is currently in hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Do you agree with his GOAT ranking? Or do you think Conor McGregor missed the mark by leaving Khabib Nurmagomedov off the list?